According to him, plans to construct a national shrine are being considered, since Christians and Muslims already have theirs.

He said some traditional leaders have approached his Ministry on the possible construction of a national shrine.

The Minister made the statement during a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, adding that Ghana’s constitution allows freedom of worship.

Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Samuel Kofi Dzamesi

“Since I took office, as I said, we have a national mosque and now we are in the process of building a national cathedral. And few times, some traditional groupings have also approached me. There was a group of Wulomɛi [Ga Traditional Priests] who also approached me and actually asked for a traditional shrine,” Mr. Dzamesi said.

“I think that since the constitution allows freedom of worship, we will study it very well and see how possible that will also be. We are not ruling out traditional shrines.”

Should the national shrine be constructed, it will add to the National Cathedral which the government is currently in the process of building.

In 2017, government revealed plans to construct a National Cathedral to serve as a national non-denominational Christian worship center.

In March last year, President Akufo-Addo went ahead to unveil the design and architecture for the National Cathedral at a brief ceremony at the Accra International Conference Centre.

However, government’s decision to put up the National Cathedral has been criticised by certain quarters who believe it should not be a priority when other sectors are badly in need of an uplift.