The order issued on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, by the presiding judge of the Adjabeng Magistrate Court, Judge Isaac Addo, follows Hajia Fati's failure to appear before the court since December 4, 2019, for a final ruling on the criminal case between her and Adom FM's reporter, Akosua Sakyiwaa also known as Ohemaa Sakyiwaa Ahwenepa.

The judge, Justice Addo, adjourned the case to March 5, 2020, to deliver the court's final judgement on the matter.

On May 4, 2018, Hajia Fati created a scene at the NPP headquarters after slapping a journalist with Accra based radio station Adom FM, when Sammy Crabbe went to pick his nomination forms.

She said, she slapped Ama Sekyiwaa because the reporter did not introduce herself adding that she had not sought her permission before taking pictures.

She added: "She was snapping [taking pictures of] me, I don’t know her, she didn't approach me, she didn't tell me anything. I only saw a flash on my face twice, the third time, I slapped her because I didn't know who she was."

She also said the reporter looked more like an onion seller.

She added: "I don't know anyone but I remember slapping a lady. She didn't approach me and all I saw was that she was taking a picture of me. I thought it was one of Sammy Crabbe's people who wanted to take a picture of me so I slapped her.

"She didn't look like a journalist, she was looking like a normal lady who sells onions. I want you to withdraw the statement that she's your colleague because I don't know any of your colleagues," Hajia Fati stated.

The Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court, presided over by her ladyship Gifty Adjei Addo, on December 2, 2019, awarded a total cost of GH¢ 10,000.00 against the NPP supporter for assaulting the reporter.

"Hajia Fati violated the reporter’s fundamental human rights to free expression in the exercise of her profession as a journalist," the judge ruled.