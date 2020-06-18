The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Suame said though the entire budget of the Commission is GHS 701 million, the government has provided GHS 400 million.

Speaking at a press briefing in Parliament, the Majority Leader said the Special Budget Committee will pursue the Ministry of Finance to ensure the release the remaining GH¢301 million to enable the EC to hold free and fair elections.

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader

“GH¢701 has been released but [the amount] actually received by the Commission [is] GH¢400. The Committee will have to engage the Finance Ministry to put pressure on them, to do what is needful because, no thanks to this COVID-19 environment, let’s face it, time is certainly not on our side,” he said.

The Electoral Commission is racing against time to organize the 2020 general elections amidst the global coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the polls, the commission is seeking to compile a new voters’ register which will be used in the upcoming polls.

The decision to compile a new register has been hit by various challenges including stiff opposition to the idea by some civil society organizations and opposition political parties.