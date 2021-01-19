He said activities that are transpiring in schools across the country indicate that the decision was a hasty one.

Mr. Asare bemoaned the lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for most of the schools that have re-opened.

He said that the Ghana Education Service’s delay on the provision of Personal Protective Equipment to the schools is evidence that the decision to reopen schools was rushed.

“We have indicated that PPEs have delayed and the GES is now saying that they will arrive at the end of the week. And so obviously, we are not ready to open schools – we rushed it,” he said.

Speaking in a telephone interview with GhanaWeb, expressed his disappointments in the slow efforts at ensuring that schools were appropriately prepared before students returned to the classrooms.

Kofi Asare

“The PPEs are not there. We have not learned lessons from the reopening of schools last year at all and that is very disappointing. Our readiness is quite questionable because we visited schools that still have class sizes of 70 and 80,” he lamented.

Mr. Asare described such an arrangement as throwing the protocols away and for that reason, he has called on parents to take a keen interest in understanding the situations their children are returning to in school.

He said that on issues like these, the decision making bodies are usually defensive because it is their jobs that people are being brought into question and that is why it is incumbent on the parents to ensure that their wards are being taught under the appropriate conditions.