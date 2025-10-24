Gov’t declares 3-day national mourning, flags at half-mast for late Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

President John Dramani Mahama has declared a three-day national mourning period from Friday, 24 October to Sunday, 26 October 2025, in honour of the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

During this period, all national flags will fly at half-mast at public buildings, government installations, and diplomatic missions across Ghana and abroad.

A statement dated Friday, 24 October, and signed by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, noted that the decision was made in recognition of Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings’s exceptional service to the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement said:

The declaration of a national mourning period is in honour of her memory and in recognition of her distinguished service to our nation. Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings served Ghana with dedication and commitment, particularly in the areas of women’s empowerment, child welfare, and social development.

The government further extended its deepest condolences to the family of the late former First Lady, her children, and all who mourn her passing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in from across the country and beyond for Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings, who passed away on the morning of Thursday, 23 October, after a short illness.

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) also expressed profound sorrow over her passing. In a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, the NPP described her death as a national loss, stating that Ghana had lost “a mother, a political icon, and an enduring source of inspiration.”

Similarly, the Majority Caucus in Parliament expressed deep sadness at the news of her passing. In a statement signed by the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, the caucus described the news as shocking and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

ALSO READ: 63 NPP MPs declare support for Dr Bawumia ahead of January 31 presidential primaries

Mrs Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is remembered for her lifelong dedication to women’s rights and social development through her leadership of the 31st December Women’s Movement and her years of public service as Ghana’s longest-serving First Lady.

ADVERTISEMENT