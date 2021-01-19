Mahama’s lawyers had sought to compel the EC to provide answers to some questions regarding the 2020 general elections.

Led by the accomplished Tsatsu Tsikata, Mahama’s legal team wanted the Commission to explain the manner in which the election results were transmitted.

READ ALSO: Election Petition: Meet the 7 Supreme Court judges who will hear Mahama’s case

Tsatsu Tsikata

They also wanted the court to compel the EC to disclose the level of involvement of the National Communications Authority (NCA) in the transmission of the presidential results.

However, the application was vehemently opposed by lawyers of the EC and President Akufo-Addo.

According to them, the information being requested by Mahama’s legal team was not captured in their initial petition.

The Supreme Court subsequently dismissed the application in a unanimous decision, insisting the interrogatories were irrelevant to the case.

Meanwhile, the election petition hearing has been adjourned to tomorrow, Wednesday, January 20, 2021.