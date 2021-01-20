Dr. Dominic Ayine, a spokesperson for the former President’s legal team, believes the Court sidestepped the basic issues by quashing the motion.

On Tuesday, Mahama’s lawyers sought to serve 12 interrogatories on the Electoral Commission (EC).

The Supreme Court, however, dismissed the application, insisting the interrogatories were irrelevant to the case.



“We think that the court sidestepped the basic issues that were brought before it. We think that the issues were very relevant because they go to the integrity of the pleadings that were filed,” Dr. Ayine said, as quoted by 3news.

“Our application was basically to elicit answers that will lead to an expeditious determination of the matter, so we don’t have to take them to cross-examination and have a lengthy trial.”

Mahama’s lawyers had sought to compel the EC to provide answers to some questions regarding the 2020 general elections.

Led by the accomplished Tsatsu Tsikata, Mahama’s legal team wanted the Commission to explain the manner in which the election results were transmitted.

They also wanted the court to compel the EC to disclose the level of involvement of the National Communications Authority (NCA) in the transmission of the presidential results.

However, the application was vehemently opposed by lawyers of the EC and President Akufo-Addo.

According to them, the information being requested by Mahama’s legal team was not captured in their initial petition.

The Supreme Court, however, dismissed the application in a unanimous decision, insisting the interrogatories were irrelevant to the case.