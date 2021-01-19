This was after Mahama’s lawyers sought to serve 12 interrogatories on the Electoral Commission (EC).

The Supreme Court, however, dismissed the application, insisting the interrogatories were irrelevant to the case.

In a Twitter post, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah, who is among President Akufo-Addo’s spokespersons for the election petition, said Mahama’s legal team only wanted to delay the hearing process.

“The Supreme Court has adjourned its hearing of the 2020 Presidential Election petition. Tomorrow @ 9:30am, case management starts,” he tweeted.

“JM’s legal team attempted to delay the process with an application for leave to serve interrogatories on the EC. It was shot down because the questions were irrelevant.

“Asked to move to case management, JMs lawyers are asking for time to propose the issues for a possible trial. Why do you come to court if you aren't ready with your issues.

“@NAkufoAddo 's legal team is of the view that the JM team is up to tricks to delay the hearing. Our side is ready to deal with the substantive issues.”

Mahama’s lawyers had sought to compel the EC to provide answers to some questions regarding the 2020 general elections.

Led by the accomplished Tsatsu Tsikata, Mahama’s legal team wanted the Commission to explain the manner in which the election results were transmitted.

They also wanted the court to compel the EC to disclose the level of involvement of the National Communications Authority (NCA) in the transmission of the presidential results.

However, the application was vehemently opposed by lawyers of the EC and President Akufo-Addo.

According to them, the information being requested by Mahama’s legal team was not captured in their initial petition.

Meanwhile, the election petition hearing has been adjourned to tomorrow, Wednesday, January 20, 2021.