The seven-member panel of judges chaired by Chief Justice Anin Yeboah in dismissing the application said the applicant was unable to raise issues regarding the authenticity of the documents in their possession.

The motion was dismissed when they resumed proceedings of the election petition with the hearing on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

The court in its ruling among other reasons said the petitioner has not proven that he does not already have the documents they are asking to inspect.

Lead counsel for the petitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata, moving the motion said per the declaration made by the EC there are four different figures out there and do not know which exactly was the basis for her declaration.

Tsatsu Tsikata

He argued that the EC is the custodian of all original documents of the presidential election and the document if granted will enable the Petitioner to compare with what is in their possession.

The documents include the originals of the constituency presidential election result collation forms (form 9) for all constituencies, the originals of all constituency presidential election results summary sheet (form 10), and the originals of the regional presidential election collation forms (form 11) for all regions.

Jean Mensa, EC boss

The others are the team is asking for the originals of the regional presidential election results summary sheets (form 12) for all regions and the original declaration of the presidential results form (form 13) and the records of the alleged update to the purported declaration of presidential election results on 9th December 2020, of the results of four (4) constituencies in the Greater Accra Region.