Govt spends 34 million cedis on past questions for 2021 WASSCE candidates

In an address to Parliament, the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum said the questions have been bought for all students across the country.

He said the ministry procured 446,954 sets of Past Questions at a Unit Price of GHC78.

Mr. Adutwum indicated, “to help prepare the final year Senior High School students for the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the Ministry has procured 446,954 Rst West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) questions from Messrs Kingdom Books and Stationery at a unit price of GHS 78.00. The procurement will be funded from the Free Senior High School Account.”

“Mr Speaker, in 2020, Government through its efforts to help students amidst COV1D-19 to prepare for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) procured 568,755 past questions for students to try their hands on before sitting for the actual exams.”

He went on “the Ministry of Education contracted Messrs Kingdom Books and Stationery to supply 568,755 WASSCE past questions at a contract price of GHS 33,641,043.75. The procurement of these questions was funded through the Free Senior High School Account and the results of the 2020 WASSCE was tremendous compared to previous years’ WASSCE performance.”

“Mr Speaker, the procurement process for the supply of published textbooks to Basic Schools is currently ongoing. The Ministry placed an advert in the Ghanaian Times on 1st June 2020, where various publishers approved by NaCCA, submitted their books and relevant documents to be taken through a Pre-Qualification procurement process.”

Pulse Ghana

The minister, however, noted that the Ministry constituted a team of experts to evaluate the submissions and make appropriate recommendations for engagement. The evaluation process has been completed and recommended books have been shortlisted.

The Minister said the Unit Price represents a 32% increase over the 2020 Unit Price of GHC59.