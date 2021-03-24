He made this known after touring some major drainage projects in some flood-prone areas in Accra on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, and said the government remained committed to resolving the issue of perennial flooding.

He visited the Korle-Lagoon dredging site, the IRECOP dredging site, the Odaw dredging site at Circle and Caprice.

Housing Minister Francis Asenso Boakye

"Government has committed a lot of resources, especially within the Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration. Within the last four years, on drainage provisions alone, the government has spent GH¢230 million and you saw the dredging work at Odawna that is being done by Dredge Masters. In fact, I'm amazed at the work done so far.

"This annual dredging has helped the country prevent another major flooding. The government will continue to commit resources towards addressing the issue of flooding," he said.