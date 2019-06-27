In a statement, the Ministry said the recruitment process is for those who received their certification between 2012 and 2016.

The recruitment processes will commence from Monday July 1, at 9:00am and end on July 12, 2019.

The Ministry said applications should be submitted online on their website; hr.moh.gov.gh.

However, this is not the first time the government said the unemployed nurses will be recruited.

In March this year, the government announced that it has started recruiting nurses, lab technicians and other health professionals who completed their training in 2016.

The Ministry of Health in a statement said: "Following a financial clearance granted by the Ministry of Finance for the recruitment of the 2016 batch of the above-mentioned categories of Health Professionals from the public health institutions, the Ministry of Health wishes to inform the general public, particularly, qualified trainees who fall within the above description that it will commence recruitment processes into the various agencies from Thursday, 21 March 2019.

This comes after the Coalition of Unemployed Private Nurses threatened to hit the streets over the government's inability to offer them employment.