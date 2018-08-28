Pulse.com.gh logo
Govt takes delivery of 105 Toyota cars to equip Police service


The cars have arrived at a crucial time when the Police service needs a boost in their nationwide operations.

The Government of Ghana has taken steps to equip the Ghana Police Service by boosting the operations of officers with 105 Toyota Corolla vehicles.

Early in February, the government disclosed that it has renegotiated the terms of purchase of some 43 VIP fleet meant for the Presidency, to make room for the purchase of 100 Toyota Corollas.

The renegotiation had to do with a contract between the then Mahama administration and Amalgamated Securities Limited, which ordered for bullet-proof cars at a cost of $9.1 million on 3 January 2017.

But upon inheriting the contract, the Nana Addo government elected to renegotiate the terms, requesting that the 43 bulletproof cars be replaced with 100 Toyota Corollas.

Government has now taken delivery of the said vehicles, and is set to formally hand them over to the Ghana Police Service to boost their nationwide operations.

