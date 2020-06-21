The president said this intervention will be the first in the history of the country.

Speaking in his 12th address to the nation on measures taken against the novel COVID-19, the president final year students in senior high schools will be exempt from these fees.

"In the history of this country, the government will absorb the WASSCE fees for all SHS final year student", Akufo-Addo said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

He also said all SHS institutions have been disinfected and facilitators will be provided with face masks.

The final year students are expected to resume school tomorrow and use 6 weeks to prepare for the WASSCE examinations.