The award-winning undercover reporter announced the upcoming exposé in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Dubbed “Corona quacks and thieves in Ghana”, the documentary will be aired on the BBC Africa Eye.

Anas further revealed that the exposé will be carried across all major television channels in Ghana.

Anas' Facebook post

“Are you ready? It’s coming, the corona quacks and thieves in Ghana. It would be served hot on BBC Africa Eye. All major stations in Ghana,” he posted on Twitter.

Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team have been quiet for some months now, having dropped two of the biggest exposés in the country’s history in the last 24 months.

In 2018, his documentary dubbed “Number 12” shook the foundations of Ghana football, implicating over 70 football officials and referees.

It also led to the indefinite suspension of Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Last year, Anas premiered “Galamsey fraud” which captured some presidential staffers allegedly seeking to circumvent laid down processes in order to give clearance for mining operations.