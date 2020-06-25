Dumelo presented some packs of food from food joint Papaye to be distributed among the prisoners.

The said prisoners, who are on sentences involving penal labour, were being supervised to weed the highway.

John Dumelo offers lunch to prisoners weeding on Legon-Shiashie Highway

Dumelo is the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

“I offered lunch to all the prisoners who started work (weeding) on the main legon-Shiashie Highway this morning,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Together let’s keep the city clean and motivate those who help use keep our communities tidy.”

Dumelo recently expressed his confidence in winning the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat with a vote margin of 54%.

He said, contrary to views that the seat is a safe haven for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), the NDC has closed the gap in recent years.

"I disagree with people saying that it [Ayawaso West Wuogon] is traditionally NPP. We won in 1992 and 1996 but we have come close to winning it, especially in 2012. In 2004 and 2008 we came close to winning it,” he said on Citi TV’s Face to Face.

“This is not like some Bantama seat, or a Mampong or an Ejisu seat that we know to be traditionally NPP. The Ayawaso West Wuogon is a seat we are going to win. I am not going to win it, it is the NDC that is going to win it,” he added.