EC Chairperson Jean Mensa said the health personnel take charge of ensuring that the necessary COVID-19 safety protocols are adhered to by all registrants.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, she said the health assistants have the backing of the Ghana Health Service.

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC boss

“It is important to note that the Ghana Health Service released some 7,000 health assistants to each of the registration centres nationwide,” Madam Mensa said.

“It is expected that the health assistants will assist us in ensuring strict adherence to the safety protocols outlined by the Electoral Commission and we will rely on your cooperation dear citizens.”

“We believe and know that it will not be easy, but with your compliance with the above measures we should be able to carry out all the registration procedures safely,” she added.

The EC Boss further disclosed that over 44,000 officers have been deployed for the voter registration exercise.

She said all the recruited officers have been trained in instilled with principles of integrity, fairness and transparency.

“A major concern a number of citizens have raised with us has to do with the quality of our temporary officers. We have recruited, trained, and deployed over 44,000 staff into the field. We are confident that the training provided them to operate efficiently and professionally.

“As part of the training, we have drummed home the importance of instilling in them the principles of integrity, fairness, and transparency in all their activities throughout the registration process,” Jean Mensa added.

The voter registration exercise will start tomorrow, June 30, 2020 and will last until August 6.