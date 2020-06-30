The 35-year-old said he arrived at the registration center at exactly 10:35pm yesterday (Monday).

Dumelo is the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Aywaso West Wuogon constituency.

John Dumelo's Facebook post

In a Facebook post, he shared a photo of himself sitting at the registration center at late night waiting to get registered in the morning.

“First to queue at 10:35pm yesterday...... it’s a great time to be a voter in Ayawaso West,” he wrote.

Dumelo recently expressed his confidence in winning the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat with a vote margin of 54%.

He said, contrary to views that the seat is a safe haven for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), the NDC has closed the gap in recent years.

Meanwhile, the voter registration exercise will continue till August 6, 2020.