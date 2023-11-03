Gov't to create 2,000 jobs within a year from vehicle assembly plants

According to him, the legislative instruments for the full implementation of the Automotive Policy will be completed next year.

"So far, our estimates suggest that we can increase outputs from Vehicle Assembly Plants from 2,800 vehicles to around 7,500 by 2024, thereby giving us the critical mass to create at least 2,000 jobs within a year from vehicle assembly plants alone. Also, our legislative instruments for the full implementation of our Automotive Policy will be completed next year, ensuring that a framework for the development of Vehicle Assembly Plants and automotive components will guide our economic expansion going forward."

He indicated that "It is profound to note that over a relatively short span of 3 years of a deliberate policy intervention to create a new automotive sector, Ghana is now recognised as an emerging hub for vehicle assembly."

K.T. Hammond stated that the analytical assessment of where Ghana’s comparative advantages lie has led to a renewed policy focus on developing the textile garments, and pharmaceutical sectors.

He said the government is targeting to create "about 30,000 jobs in garments manufacturing and exports by the end of 2024."