He said the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will do the commissioning at the Black Stars Square in Accra.

Nkrumah said the ambulances were procured under government’s one million dollar per constituency initiative and will create jobs for over a thousand people.

The Information Minister said in addition to the approximately 307 ambulances, clearance has also been given for 575 EMTs to be recruited out of which 450 have been recruited.

He further charged the National Ambulance Service to properly maintain the ambulances for longevity.

Ghana ambulance

“Government expects the Ambulance Service to maintain this investment to ensure longevity. It is further expected that this injection will be put to good use to serve the good people of Ghana and add to ongoing efforts to secure livelihoods.”

“Additionally, we encourage all to take note that the budgetary allocation of 1m USD per constituency is what is being used to fund this fleet, an indication that in addition to the other initiatives of the MSDI ministry, that IPEP program is yielding results” the Minister stated.

A few weeks ago, Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu had said the ambulances parked in front of the State House will be commissioned and deployed regardless of if they have all arrived in the country