The Minister said the six new districts are Korle-Klottey Assembly with the capital to be Osu, the Ablekuma Central with the capital Laterbiokorshie, Ayawaso Central Assembly with Kokomlele as its capital.

"The rest are Achiase Assembly with Achiase as its Capital, Anloga Assembly with Anloga as its capital and the North East Gonja Assembly with Kpalibe as its capital", he said.

The Minister also said a number of ministers of state have been designated to conduct the inaugural ceremonies on behalf of his Excellency the president.

The Korle-Klottey Municipal Assembly, Ablekuma Central Assembly and Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly have been carved out from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

The North-East Gonja District Assembly is being carved out of the East Gonja Municipal Assembly in the Northern Region.

The Achiase District Assembly is being carved out from the Birim South District Assembly in the Eastern Region, and Anloga District Assembly is being carved from the Keta Municipal Assembly.