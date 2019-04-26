The move is geared towards preventing leakages in the collection of tolls, the Authority explained.

The Chief Executive of Ghana Highway Authority, Ernest Kingsley Arthur, said ceding the management of toll boots to private companies will help maximize the generation of revenue.

He said the revenues generated will in turn be used to finance the road infrastructure in the country.

“We’ve identified a lot of leakages in the collection of tolls which is affecting the revenue expected to be generated from the toll booths,” Mr. Arthur told Accra-based Citi FM.

Adding to this, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Atta said revenue collection at toll boots has fallen in recent years.

“We are not getting the expected revenue out of the toll booth,” he lamented, further revealing that the country was losing between 40 percent of revenue and 80 percent of revenue from our toll booths.

Currently, just four out of 35 toll booths have been automated in a bid to improve revenue generation.

In 2017, the Ghana Highway Authority made GHc1.79 million from the toll booths constructed on highways, and the amount increased to GHc1.8 million in 2018.