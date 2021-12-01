Govt to reduce e-levy from 1.75% to 1.5% - Afenyo Markin

In an interview on Accra based Joy TV, he said the Finance Minister made the adjustments during the final vote of the budget on Tuesday.

“We have agreed on the policy, Now government will come with a bill, in that bill we will go clause by clause and that is where the extended stakeholder consultation engagement will again come up. We will look at certain provisions and then deal with certain concerns,” he told Evans Mensah on Tuesday.

He said the reduction in E-levy will reflect at the enactment stage of the policy.

“Check the records of Parliament, in the NDC time, NPP time, the politics of this country… where it reduces into an enactment, it is like government announcing a policy. That policy will have to be executed implemented. The implementation process may require legislation, so it is when you come to the legislation that you fine-tune it. That is why you have to receive memoranda from the public,” he pointed out.

Pulse Ghana

He added that “for nothing at all when it comes to the bill, we know that government has shifted from 1.75 to 1.5.”

This comes after Parliament on Tuesday approved the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government presented by Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta on November 17.