In an address to the nation on measures being undertaken by government to overcome the pandemic, the president said local production of PPEs and other essential materials will commence this week.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said this has become necessary because of the shortage of the already procured PPEs which are essential for the protection of frontline health workers risking their lives every day to battle the virus.

“This, notwithstanding, Government is aware that more needs to be done, especially in the face of the global shortage of PPEs. It is for this reason that Government is actively engaged with local manufacturing companies to assist them in the domestic production of PPEs, and I am encouraged by the response from the Ghanaian private sector. Domestic production of face masks, head covers, surgical scrubs and gowns will commence from Tuesday."

"For example, three million, six hundred thousand face masks will be produced domestically, with an output of one hundred and fifty thousand (150,000) per day."

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

"I am equally impressed with the invention of a solar-powered handwashing sink by Jude Osei from Kumasi, and the ‘COVID-19 prevention electronic bucket’ made by Kelvin Owusu Dapaah and Richard Boateng, both students of Obuasi Senior High and Technical School. Necessity, indeed, is the mother of invention, as the Ghanaian sense of enterprise and innovation is beginning to be felt,” he added.

Nana Akufo-Addo announced that thus far, 350,000 masks, 558,650 examination gloves, 1,000 reusable goggles, 20,000 cover-alls, 7,000 N-95 respirators, 500 waterproof gumboots, 2,000 reusable face shields, 2,000 gallons of hand sanitizers, 10,000 100ml pieces of hand sanitizers, and five 500 shoe covers will soon be dispatched to the various health facilities.

He added that the Ministry of Health was spearheading the distribution of the PPEs from the national level to the regional and district levels.