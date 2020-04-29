Government has warned landlords in the country not to rent out their properties to any foreigner without a COVID-19 negative clearance.

The Minister for Works and Housing said it is mandatory for landlords to check the COVID-19 status of all foreigners before indulging them.

Samuel Atta Akyea explained that this has become necessary after it was established that majority of the Coronavirus cases in Ghana are imported.

Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea

“Landlords must also be wary of potential tenants from foreign countries. It is very mandatory to insist that without a COVID-19 negative clearance the landlord should not rent out the premises,” the Minister said.

“We all know that this pandemic has been imported so be careful that in the name of dollars you do not go and bring in a foreigner who hasn’t gotten clearance that he or she is not infected by the disease to come and live in the premises.

“I need not remind you that the virus is an importation from foreigners and those who had contacts with them prior to the lockdown.”

Meanwhile, Ghana’s total COVID-19 cases has moved up from 1,550 to 1,671, with 188 persons recovering.

The Ghana Health Service has also disclosed that the total death toll in Ghana has moved up to 16, with six persons being moderately to critically ill.