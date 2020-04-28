This was confirmed by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Aboagye, during a press conference.

Dr. Aboagye also disclosed that the country’s total COVID-19 cases has moved up from 1,550 to 1,671.

Meanwhile, the total death toll in Ghana still remains at 11, with six persons being moderately to critically ill.

Giving further details, the GHS said 1113 of the cases have come from enhanced contact tracing.

The GHS boss added that 1461 are currently responding to treatment, with some of the patients on course to recover.