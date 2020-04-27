As of the time of filing this report, the virus has hit 210 countries, with more than three million people testing positive.

While over 880,000 persons have since recovered, the global death toll of 207,860 has been worrying.

But even more worrying is the fact that a lack of proper education, combined with a desperation to find a cure, has seen many turn to self-medication.

The idea that chloroquine can cure COVID-19 has particularly been thrown around a couple of time since President Donald Trump’s rather nonsensical declaration about the drug.

Multiple studies have shown that chloroquine is dangerous for COVID-19 patients

The US President suggested that hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, was a potential treatment for the Coronavirus.

"We’ve had a lot of good stories. A lot of good stories," Trump during a White House press briefing in March.

"So, look, hydroxychloroquine is – is a very powerful drug for certain things, and it’s a very successful drug. There’s reason to believe that it could be successful here.”

Chloroquine ineffective and dangerous

However, not only is Trump wrong, he is equally ignorant about the dangers that chloroquine poses to COVID-19 patients.

In fact, several studies have proven that patients risk heart problems and even death when they use hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine.

In a very emphatic statement to debunk Trump’s theory, the US’ Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) said the drug is not safe for treating Coronavirus.

"Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have not been shown to be safe and effective for treating or preventing COVID-19," the FDA stated.

Another research in the US found that the mortality rate after treatment with hydroxychloroquine is significantly higher (28%).

In this study, the case files of 368 patients at US hospitals for military veterans were evaluated.

Meanwhile, a separate Brazilian study has found chloroquine to be ineffective in treating COVID-19 patients, after its high dose proved to be dangerous to patients.

Findings published in the journal Nature showed that majority of the patients, after taking the drug, suffered heart complications.

Self-medication not the best

Self-medication has proven to be more dangerous than ever, especially when it comes to the treatment of COVID-19.

In Arizona, a man died after self-medicating with chloroquine phosphate. AP reported that the man's wife had also ingested the chemical and was hospitalised in critical condition.

Meanwhile, in Nigeria, three people were recently hospitalized after using an overdose of the drug, resulting in poisoning.

It is, therefore, increasingly clear that self-medication is not the way to go and chloroquine is not a cure for the Coronavirus.

So, continue taking the necessary precaution. But if you get infected by the virus, it’s definitely NOT a death sentence.

Seek medication from doctors, rather than rely on self-medication which could cause more harm to your health.