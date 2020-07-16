According to him, the current number of cases recorded in some schools was not enough to send the students back home adding that the government was determined to deal with the outbreak and protect all students in affected schools.

Addressing the press after inspecting some hospital projects in the Ashanti Region, he said "closing down schools is defeatist and a cowardly person's approach to solving problems."

He said "We [Government] will fight the disease and do things that would solve the challenges that we have to protect the children. We all care about them because some of us have kids in senior high school."

Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Health Minister

Meanwhile, the National Council of Parents Teachers Association (NCPTA) has called on the government to consider closing down all reopened senior high schools (SHS) to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the country.

This comes after students in some SHSs tested positive for COVID-19.

Following the development, some unions including Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT-GH), have called on the government to close down schools.