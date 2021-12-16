RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Govt’s plan to buy a new presidential jet is a misplaced priority – Okudzeto-Ablakwa

Authors:

Evans Annang

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has questioned the rationale behind plans to get a new presidential jet for Ghana.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

He said in such tough economic times for the nation, it beggars belief that Akufo-Addo led administration is planning on such expenditure.

In a post on social media, Hon. Ablakwa questioned the priorities of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in this pandemic era.

“A government which claims to be facing one of the most difficult economic challenges of the modern era and for which it seeks to railroad and obnoxious and regressive E-levy should not be holding consultations for the purchase of a new Presidential jet,” he said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, December 14, the Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul told parliament on that consultations were ongoing on the purchase of a new presidential jet.

Mr Nitiwul said he would table the move before parliament when the consultations are over.

The Bimbila lawmaker was responding to questions raised by Mr Ablakwa on the steps the ministry has initiated to purchase a new presidential jet and the justification.

Executive jet does not mean it is for the sole use of the president. In America, no other person can use the Airforce One apart from the President and the Vice.

“We have an executive jet and I am saying to you that Executive Jet issued to do government business and that is the classification.”

He had earlier revealed that the Ghana Airforce is requesting for a multi-functional aircraft to add to its inventory as a requisite command and control asset.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

