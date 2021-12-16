Govt’s plan to buy a new presidential jet is a misplaced priority – Okudzeto-Ablakwa

In a post on social media, Hon. Ablakwa questioned the priorities of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in this pandemic era.

“A government which claims to be facing one of the most difficult economic challenges of the modern era and for which it seeks to railroad and obnoxious and regressive E-levy should not be holding consultations for the purchase of a new Presidential jet,” he said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, December 14, the Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul told parliament on that consultations were ongoing on the purchase of a new presidential jet.

Mr Nitiwul said he would table the move before parliament when the consultations are over.

The Bimbila lawmaker was responding to questions raised by Mr Ablakwa on the steps the ministry has initiated to purchase a new presidential jet and the justification.

Akufo-Addo blows GHC3.46million again on recent 2 trips to the UK & Germany – Okudzeto Ablakwa writes Pulse Ghana

Executive jet does not mean it is for the sole use of the president. In America, no other person can use the Airforce One apart from the President and the Vice.

“We have an executive jet and I am saying to you that Executive Jet issued to do government business and that is the classification.”