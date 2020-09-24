The Union believes the dangers that the okada business poses on roads far outweigh the positives.

A leading member of GPRTU, Robert Sarbah, said the Union shares the Ghana Medical Association’s concerns that legalising the business will only increase fatalities on the road.

READ ALSO: Okada riders launch ‘Get Okada Votes’ campaign for Mahama

Okada

“GPRTU is not in support of the legalization of the okada business,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

“The importance of the role that it plays in ensuring that it transports a passenger from one point to the other is not enough. The danger it presents far outweighs what it has to offer.

“If the Ghana Medical Association should say they are against this legalization, then we should know that it is something we should kick against.”

Currently, the use of motorbikes and tricycles for commercial purposes in any form is against Ghana’s Road Traffic Regulations 2012 (L.I 2180).

However, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised to legalise the business if the party wins the December polls.

NDC flagbearer John Mahama believes the okada business, if legalised, will create more jobs for the youth.