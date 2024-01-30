The revelation surfaced when concerns about Rev. Owusu-Amoah's retirement were raised by the Minority in Parliament. Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam George, questioned the GRA boss about his employment status, emphasizing that he had exceeded the mandatory retirement age by two years.
GRA boss admits occupying position unlawfully despite retirement 2 years ago
The Commissioner of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, publicly acknowledged on Monday, January 29, 2024, during a Public Accounts Committee sitting, that he has surpassed the mandatory retirement age of 60 years and has been working without a contract for the past two years, entering his third post-retirement year without a formal agreement.
Recommended articles
The inquiry led to objections from some members of the majority on the committee, resulting in a temporary suspension of the proceedings.
Upon resumption, Rev. Ammishaddai clarified, stating, "I turned 62 in October 2023." When questioned about his contract status, he explained, "As far as I know, a letter was sent to the board for me to continue working until it is sorted out with the Ministry of Finance and the appointing authority."
Following the session, Sam George expressed concerns about the prolonged stay of the GRA Commissioner, deeming it unconstitutional. He urged the President to address the situation in accordance with the constitution. Sam George indicated that if the matter is not resolved, he will raise it on the floor of Parliament upon resumption from recess.
The issue raises questions about adherence to retirement regulations and the absence of a formal contract for a key government position. The public awaits further developments and resolution in this matter, as it potentially impacts the governance and accountability of the Ghana Revenue Authority.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh