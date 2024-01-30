GRA boss admits occupying position unlawfully despite retirement 2 years ago

The inquiry led to objections from some members of the majority on the committee, resulting in a temporary suspension of the proceedings.

Upon resumption, Rev. Ammishaddai clarified, stating, "I turned 62 in October 2023." When questioned about his contract status, he explained, "As far as I know, a letter was sent to the board for me to continue working until it is sorted out with the Ministry of Finance and the appointing authority."

Following the session, Sam George expressed concerns about the prolonged stay of the GRA Commissioner, deeming it unconstitutional. He urged the President to address the situation in accordance with the constitution. Sam George indicated that if the matter is not resolved, he will raise it on the floor of Parliament upon resumption from recess.

