The two properties which are situated at Agbogbloshie and South Industrial Area respectively reportedly costs the Authority GHS 99,000 a month.

The acting Board Chairman, Adelaide Ahwireng owns Fio Enterprise which rented out two buildings – a three-storey duplex commercial building at Agbogboloshie and a two-storey office accommodation at South Industrial Area, both in Accra.

Each of the properties has been leased for five years with one-year advance payment required.

The Agbogboloshie property was rented out March 1, 2018, and ends 2023. The GRA agreed to pay ¢49,035 per month, making ¢588,421 a year. The GRA also agreed to pay ¢117,765 annually for “Common Area Maintenance”.

The two-storey office accommodation at South Industrial Area was also leased to the GRA in June 2019 and lasts for five years.

The rent is 50,400 cedis per month or ¢604,800 per year. There is also a “Common Area Maintenance” fee of ¢120,000 per year.

Emmanuel Kofi Nti, the Commissioner-General of GRA, signed the lease agreement on behalf of the tax-collection organisation in respect of the two-storey office accommodation.