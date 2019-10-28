This is to spell out implications of a new policy for admissions to universities and other tertiary institutions that introduces some flexibility in the consideration of non-credit passes.

Under the new policy, the status of grades such as D7 in some core subjects would be clarified to give hope to some applicants to the Humanities who have passed Mathematics without credit but are still being denied access even to courses where Mathematics is not required.

According to the Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah, the "government seeks to remove bottlenecks to admission processes and policies that are simply unjust, and discriminate against a majority of students from less endowed homes and institutions, where it is an exception than a rule, to get credit passes in all key subjects."

Professor Kwesi Yankah

Addressing the joint 18th graduation and 28th matriculation of the Catholic University College Ghana (CUCG) at Fiapre, over the weekend, Professor Yankah said the emerging policy which had been fought for, for several years now had at long last received some positive attention.

"Some amount of discretion or flexibility is the answer, according to this new policy, which will be rolled out, after details have been fleshed out," he stated.