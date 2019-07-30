WAEC also withheld the results of over 48,000 WASSCE candidates.

In a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe said "The entire results of 48,855 (14.12%) candidates have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of examination malpractice detected during and after the conduct of the examination."

It said the results were withheld over various cases of examination malpractices.

WAEC stated that it will "dispatch the results to the schools and candidates are advised to contact their heads of schools for the results."

It also urged the candidates to access the results which have been hosted on the WAEC website.

A 9.2% increase in the number of candidates was recorded on the number of candidates in 2018. The number of candidates who sat the WASSCE rose to 346,094 from 316,999.

The highest number of students to pass a single core subject was recorded in the Social Studies exam with 257,828 (75.43%) candidates obtaining grades between A1-C6 which the most failures were recorded in the English Language exam with 74,038 (21.61%) obtaining grade F9.

The performance of the candidates in relation to the core subjects are as follows;

English Language: 167,733 (48.96%) obtained A1-C6; 100,781 (29.42%) obtained D7-E8 while 74,038 (21.61%) had F9;

Mathematics (Core): 223,737 (65.31%) obtained A1-C6; 72,408 (21%) obtained D7-E8 while 46,384 (13.54%) had F9;

Integrated Science: 216,095 (63.17%) obtained A1-C6; 91,151 (27%) obtained D7-E8 while 34,825 (10.18%) had F9;

Social Studies: 257,838 (75.43%) obtained A1-C6; 52,983 (15.50%) obtained D7-E8 whilst 30,970 (9.06%) had F9.