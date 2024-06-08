ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Green Ghana Day: Paving the way to a sustainable future – Akufo-Addo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The global spotlight has increasingly turned towards sustainability and environmental conservation in recent years.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

As part of this worldwide movement, Ghana has taken significant strides in addressing environmental challenges through initiatives like Green Ghana Day. This annual event, championed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, underscores the critical importance of reforestation and sustainable environmental practices in ensuring the nation's future.

Recommended articles

Launched in 2021, Green Ghana Day is a government-led initiative aimed at combating deforestation and promoting a greener, healthier environment. The event encourages Ghanaians from all walks of life to plant trees, to restore Ghana's depleted forest cover. This initiative aligns with broader global efforts to mitigate climate change and protect biodiversity.

“The Green Ghana Project is crucial to delivering on our commitments both nationally and internationally to leave a greener and more sustainable world for our children. A lot has been done in the past three years, so let us come together and sustain the gains that we have made. This is a duty not only to the current generation but also to generations yet to come.

“We must do it with a spirit of nationalism, solidarity, and, most importantly, love for ourselves, our country, and our planet. Let us go out not only to plant trees but also to grow them for a green tomorrow.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the 2024 Green Ghana Day event at Burma Camp on Friday, June 7, President Akufo-Addo also urged the public to ensure that the trees planted are nurtured until they can stand on their own without needing constant care.

“This tree planting exercise must not end, it must continue until the trees can stand on their own and contribute to the sustainable future to which we aspire. In addition to tree planting, we must integrate sustainable practices into our daily lives. It is the little things that we do daily that can guarantee the future that we want.”

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel A. Jinapor revealed that since the project's inception in 2021, 41 million trees have been planted, with an impressive 30 million thriving at various growth stages with the government allocating GH¢1.5 million for the 2024 edition of Green Ghana Day.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Bawumia calls for reintroduction of road tolls to boost road development

World Bank

World Bank greenlights $250M credit facility for Ghana

Police arrest 3 people for illegal firearm possession

Police arrest 3 people for illegal firearm possession at Ofaakor, near Kasoa

Nsawam Prison - Ghana

2 ex-soldiers, priest, 8 others jailed 252 years for robbing gold-buying company