Green Ghana Day: Paving the way to a sustainable future – Akufo-Addo

Launched in 2021, Green Ghana Day is a government-led initiative aimed at combating deforestation and promoting a greener, healthier environment. The event encourages Ghanaians from all walks of life to plant trees, to restore Ghana's depleted forest cover. This initiative aligns with broader global efforts to mitigate climate change and protect biodiversity.

“The Green Ghana Project is crucial to delivering on our commitments both nationally and internationally to leave a greener and more sustainable world for our children. A lot has been done in the past three years, so let us come together and sustain the gains that we have made. This is a duty not only to the current generation but also to generations yet to come.

“We must do it with a spirit of nationalism, solidarity, and, most importantly, love for ourselves, our country, and our planet. Let us go out not only to plant trees but also to grow them for a green tomorrow.”

Speaking at the 2024 Green Ghana Day event at Burma Camp on Friday, June 7, President Akufo-Addo also urged the public to ensure that the trees planted are nurtured until they can stand on their own without needing constant care.

“This tree planting exercise must not end, it must continue until the trees can stand on their own and contribute to the sustainable future to which we aspire. In addition to tree planting, we must integrate sustainable practices into our daily lives. It is the little things that we do daily that can guarantee the future that we want.”