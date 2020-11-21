He said the news which emanated from social media should be disregarded by the Ghanaian public.

Mr. Osei disclosed this in an interview with Abusua FM in Kumasi.

Gregory Afoko has been on trial since 2015 for allegedly killing Mr. Adams Mahama, the then Eastern Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Alhaji Mahama suffered severe bodily injuries after a substance suspected to be acid was allegedly poured on him in front of his house in Bolgatanga on May 20, 2015.

He later died from the injuries at the Bolgatanga General Hospital.

Afoko was arrested and charged with the offence. Alangdi, however, went on the run.

After about a year of courtroom wrangling between prosecutors and defence lawyers, on February 23, 2016, the Accra Central District Court committed Afoko to stand trial at the Accra High Court.

He was however granted bail in July 2019 which was later rescinded by the court.

The court rescinded the bail after upholding the arguments by the prosecutor, Ms Marina Appiah Opare, a Chief State State Attorney.

Ms Opare argued that the circumstances under which Afoko was granted bail had changed.

According to her, the other High Court granted Afoko bail on the basis that the state was not certain as to when to start prosecution.