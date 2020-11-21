The presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will commence his resumption to campaigning ahead of the December 7 general elections with a tour of the Volta Region.

The Hohoe constituency in the region will be his first stop, where he will be campaigning for himself and the NPP parliamentary candidate, Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu.

President Akufo-Addo will then move to the Eastern Region to begin a two-day tour of the Region. He is also scheduled to visit the Ashanti, Western, Greater Accra, and Central Regions.

Meanwhile, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to be in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions as well as the five Regions of the North.

In other news, former president John Dramani Mahama also resumed his campaign tour of the Ashanti Region on Friday, November 20, 2020.

He is scheduled to meet with traditional and religious leaders, party members, and other identifiable groups in the region during the tour.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwame Zu on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Mr. Mahama also called off his six-day campaign of the region last week following the demise of NDC founder, ex-President Jerry John Rawlings.

“The Ashanti Regional Secretariat of the NDC announces for the information of the rank and file of our great party and the people of Ashanti Region that the leader and flagbearer of the NDC, and Ghana’s next President, H.E John Dramani Mahama will from Friday, November 20, 2020, continue his campaign tour of the Ashanti Region for the 2020 elections,” the statement announced.