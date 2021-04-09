I turned down offer to stand for Speaker position – Haruna Iddrisu reveals

“I knew in my heart, God will have a favour on someone amongst us, therefore, in a subsequent meeting of the Minority Caucus, I had questioned Mahama Ayariga and my colleagues that I was not too sure whether they had the mandate or my authority to proceed further with their good intentions,” he disclosed.
“Then in a meeting with the NDC highest leadership somewhere in the offices of former President Mahama, I said to the group that my candidate for Speaker was amongst us and pointed to Alban Bagbin.
“Before I could finish speaking, Aseidu Nketia held the hand of honourable Bagbin strongly and said it should be the honourable Bagbin.”
Mr. Bagbin, who is a stalwart of the NDC, was sworn in as Speaker of the 8th Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021.
The former Nadowli Kaleo MP beat off competition from NPP nominee, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye after flipping three votes from the NPP Caucus.