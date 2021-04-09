I turned down offer to stand for Speaker position – Haruna Iddrisu reveals

“I knew in my heart, God will have a favour on someone amongst us, therefore, in a subsequent meeting of the Minority Caucus, I had questioned Mahama Ayariga and my colleagues that I was not too sure whether they had the mandate or my authority to proceed further with their good intentions,” he disclosed.

“Then in a meeting with the NDC highest leadership somewhere in the offices of former President Mahama, I said to the group that my candidate for Speaker was amongst us and pointed to Alban Bagbin.

“Before I could finish speaking, Aseidu Nketia held the hand of honourable Bagbin strongly and said it should be the honourable Bagbin.”

Mr. Bagbin, who is a stalwart of the NDC, was sworn in as Speaker of the 8th Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021.