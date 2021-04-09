RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I turned down offer to stand for Speaker position – Haruna Iddrisu reveals

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has disclosed that he turned down an offer from the Minority caucus to contest for the position of Speaker of Parliament.

Haruna Iddrisu: I turned down offer to stand for Speaker position

Pulse Ghana

According to him, some National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs tried to convince him to vie for the position but he rather suggested Alban Bagbin for the role.

Recommended articles

“A group of NDC MPs led by Mahama Ayariga, some of our colleagues and my able whip Muntaka Mubarak had come to my office to lure me and to encourage me to run for the position of Speaker,” Mr. Iddrisu said during a thanksgiving event held in honour of the Speaker in the Upper West Region.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu
Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu Pulse Ghana

The Tamale South MP explained that he was confident in Mr. Bagbin’s ability to succeed as Speaker of Parliament.

“I knew in my heart, God will have a favour on someone amongst us, therefore, in a subsequent meeting of the Minority Caucus, I had questioned Mahama Ayariga and my colleagues that I was not too sure whether they had the mandate or my authority to proceed further with their good intentions,” he disclosed.

“Then in a meeting with the NDC highest leadership somewhere in the offices of former President Mahama, I said to the group that my candidate for Speaker was amongst us and pointed to Alban Bagbin.

“Before I could finish speaking, Aseidu Nketia held the hand of honourable Bagbin strongly and said it should be the honourable Bagbin.”

Mr. Bagbin, who is a stalwart of the NDC, was sworn in as Speaker of the 8th Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

The former Nadowli Kaleo MP beat off competition from NPP nominee, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye after flipping three votes from the NPP Caucus.

This is the first time in Ghana’s history that a candidate from the opposition party has been elected Speaker of Parliament.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Gunmen invaded Seventh-Day Adventist Church's live service, kidnap pastor & members (video)

Artiste named Wisekid busted for reportedly earning $73K from copying Wizkid's music

Abena Korkor goes wild again on social media with another nude post (VIDEO)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

When is the best time to introduce bae to your parents?

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

5 co-wives organise surprise party to honour husband for 30 years of peaceful coexistence

Trending

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty