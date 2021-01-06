The Tamale South MP said he is now an aspiring Majority Leader, maintaining that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will form the Majority in the next Parliament.

“I am now an aspiring Majority Leader with Techiman South and the Sefwi to be secured and if that travesty of electoral injustice against the National Democratic Congress is reversed as it should in the interest of justice and peace, we will form a majority,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

President Akufo-Addo successfully secured a second term as President after garnering over 6.7 million votes in the December 7 polls.

READ ALSO: NDC selects Alban Bagbin as its next Speaker of Parliament

MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu,

The 76-year-old, who contested as the NPP’s presidential candidate, won the election after polling 51.30% of the total votes cast.

His main rival, John Mahama of the opposition NDC also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.

However, there was very little to separate the NPP and NDC in the parliamentary polls, with a hung parliament on the cards.

As it stands, the NPP and NDC are deadlocked on 137 parliamentary seats apiece, while one seat is held by an independent candidate.

The NDC, though, is contesting the results of the election and continues to hold that they won the majority in Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Seventh Parliament will be dissolved later today for the Eighth Parliament to begin.