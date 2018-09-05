Pulse.com.gh logo
Hassan Ayariga drags Ga East Assembly to court


Following the demolition, Ayariga has dragged the Municipal Assembly to court for demolishing his property at Haatso in Accra.

The leader and founder of the All People's Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has expressed anger at the Ga East Municipal Chief Executive Officer, Janet Tulasi Mensah for her role in the demolition of some houses and other structures in the municipality deemed illegal.

He is demanding, among other things, over GH¢1.2 million in damages.

READ MORE: Charlotte Osei was arrogant and unfit for EC job - Hassan Ayariga

He is seeking "A perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, their agents, their assigns, servants and, or any such persons claiming through defendants, from interfering with plaintiffs’ interest and, or possessions of any part thereof, of land situated at Kwabenya, counting an approximate area of 2.08 acre more or less, on the South-West by lessor’s land measuring 378.35 feet more or less to North-West by the lessor’s land measuring 242.29 feet more or less.

"Special damages to the tune of One Million Two Hundred and Thirty-Nine Thousand Five Hundred Ghana Cedis (GHS1,239,500) at the prevailing banking rate till the date of final payment.

"Interest on the amount of One Million Two Hundred and Thirty-Nine Thousand Ghana Cedis at the prevailing banking rate till the date of final payment."

In July 2018, the MCE Janet Tulasi Mensah, Ayariga claimed, without obtaining a valid court order to demolish private property, led military and police personnel to demolish certain private properties of innocent Ghanaians in the municipality, including one belonging to him.

READ ALSO: NPP thugs, police destroy Hassan Ayariga's property

The APC founder said the security agencies in helping the diabolic plots of the MCE and her sponsors resorted to gross abuse of power, adding that they have used excessive force against workers; the landlords and ladies on the site without provocation.

The situation, he said was unbecoming in a democratic state like Ghana and that the president must act immediately since the forces he commands are being used as land guards to chase the very civilians they are to protect.

Below is the reliefs Ayariga is seeking:

