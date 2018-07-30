NPP thugs, police destroy Hassan Ayariga's property

news

Founder of the All People's Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has accused some executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the Abokobi Municipal Assembly and the police of pulling down the wall of his yet-to-be constructed hospital and children's park.

He said the walls of the project were demolished with reason that he had no building permit.

Ayariga alleged that the police acted as land guards to assault his workers.

Ayariga said prior to the demolition of the project, he had issued a crossed cheque of GH¢2,400 to the Ga East Municipal Assembly as commitment fee to convince the authorities that he was willing to pay whatever amount they would demand to grant him the building permit.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "Ghana policemen under the supervision of crime officer Asp Sarpong of Taifa, NPP Party executives and Abokobi Municipal Assembly went to Dr. Hassan Ayariga’s Hospital project and his children park project in Haatso and demolition the project he is putting up for the people of Ghana with the pretext of not having a building permit. They beat and assaulted his workers. Without a demolition permit police now acting as Land guards and misconducting themselves. The police demolished his property. This is where lawlessness has got to in our country. We will resist police brutality and misconduct in our courtroom. We paid for our permit but they want the money in cash and not cross CHQ. Corruption everywhere now".