Koomson, who is also the MP for Awuku Senya East, has been arrested in connection of her firing of warning shots at a polling station in Kasoa during the week.

According to a report by Accra based Joy FM, the Minister is currently at the police command assisting in investigations on the incident.

Meanwhile, some four suspects who were also arrested in connection with the disturbance have been granted bail.

Police yet to invite Hawa Koomson over gunshot incident

A Cape Coast Circuit Court presided by Dorinda Smith Arthur granted them bail to the tune of ¢30,000 each with two sureties for which one must be a government worker whose net salary is ¢2000.

The Special Development Initiatives Minister had said that she only fired the gunshots when her life was threatened by some thugs alleged to be affiliated to the opposition NDC.