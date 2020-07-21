Hawa Koomson said she had to take that decision to protect herself since she was not with her security detail at the time.

In an interview on Adom FM, she revealed that the firing of the gun wasn’t done by anyone in her team but herself.

None of my men had guns on then when we got to the centre. I fired the shots myself,” the MP, who is also Special Development Initiatives Minister, told Adom FM.

She added that the gunshot was a way of protecting herself at the registration centre since her police escort had not started working that day.

The MP indicated she went to the place because she heard her opponent had bussed people from other places to the registration centre.

“I’m a Member of Parliament, I need to protect myself. It was at dawn, my police escort had not started work yet. So that is a mechanism I have adopted in his absence,” she said.

On Monday the Kasoa Peace Town Top Hill Down polling station was closed down by the officials of the Electoral Commission after gun-wielding men stormed the premises.

Some armed men of the MP numbering about 15 arrived at the registration centre around 8 am and tried to sack some prospective voters.