Hawa Koomson’s son allegedly stabbed

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ato Koomson, son of MP for Awutu Senya East and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has reportedly been stabbed following an altercation near the Electoral Commission’s office in Kasoa.

Reports indicate that Mr. Koomson was in critical condition when he was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment. Another individual was also injured during the incident.

Eyewitnesses state that the dispute arose when supporters of the governing NPP and the opposition NDC clashed over the positioning of some residents in the queue for the ongoing voter ID card transfer and replacement exercise.

The disagreement, which started around 4:00 AM, centered on who had the right to sit on a particular chair in the queue. According to sources, both parties usually reserve spots for their members by placing chairs in the queue.

Mr. Koomson arrived at the registration center about 45 minutes after the altercation began. He reportedly approached the NDC organizer at the center in an attempt to resolve the issue.

However, another alleged NDC member began verbally abusing him.

King Adawu, an NPP member who also sustained a minor cut, stated that the alleged NDC member pulled out a knife during the exchange and stabbed Ato Koomson in the chest. Both injured individuals were subsequently taken to the hospital. Mr. Adawu was treated and discharged, while Ato Koomson remains admitted.

Meanwhile, police have arrested the main suspect and are conducting ongoing investigations into the incident.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

