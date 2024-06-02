Hawa Koomson’s son allegedly stabbed

Eyewitnesses state that the dispute arose when supporters of the governing NPP and the opposition NDC clashed over the positioning of some residents in the queue for the ongoing voter ID card transfer and replacement exercise.

The disagreement, which started around 4:00 AM, centered on who had the right to sit on a particular chair in the queue. According to sources, both parties usually reserve spots for their members by placing chairs in the queue.

Mr. Koomson arrived at the registration center about 45 minutes after the altercation began. He reportedly approached the NDC organizer at the center in an attempt to resolve the issue.

However, another alleged NDC member began verbally abusing him.

King Adawu, an NPP member who also sustained a minor cut, stated that the alleged NDC member pulled out a knife during the exchange and stabbed Ato Koomson in the chest. Both injured individuals were subsequently taken to the hospital. Mr. Adawu was treated and discharged, while Ato Koomson remains admitted.

Meanwhile, police have arrested the main suspect and are conducting ongoing investigations into the incident.