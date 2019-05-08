They described her as an ineffective leader who doesn't have the interest of the market women at heart.

Wielding placards and sporting red cloths, they chanted 'war' songs and called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to dismiss her.

Narrating the motive of the demonstration to Pulse Ghana, one of the hawkers said: "Security men in the market are always beating us though we have a pact with the authorities on how to regulate our activities."

"They asked to relocate to a market they have built for us and we obliged. When we went to the market we were chased away by landguards. We then agreed to return to the pavements with the authorization of the assembly and out of no where members of the assembly task force attacked us and have injured most of our leaders", another market woman told us.

Last year, the traders embarked on a similar demonstration against the MCE for treating them unfairly.

According to them, President Akufo-Addo has an option of maintaining her at post and losing their votes in 2020 or must fire her in order to have their votes.

Some of the placards they carried had inscriptions like "A Graduate With Primitive Ideas", "Dede is Useless", "Dede is a Thief", and "Dede is disappointing the NPP".

Check out the demonstration video below