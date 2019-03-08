The female staff of the Jospong group were busily sweeping, picking plastic waste, collecting isolated heaps of refuse, de-silting drains along the streets and educating patrons of the Bohye market on the need to keep the market and the environment clean at all times.

The 2019 International women’s day which has been themed “BalanceForBetter” seek to forge a more gender-balanced world.

READ ALSO: Asamoah Gyan shares throwback video of his stupendous freekick against Mali

The President of JOLAC, Mrs Rosemond Quarcoopome who led the staff to undertake the massive clean-up exercise in an interview touted the pivotal role of women in transforming society. “A woman incubate life and has the power to nurture and impact lives”, she explained.

She said waste management being a core business of the Jospong group is a focal area the club seek to transform and ensure that women take lead in keeping their surroundings clean. “The upbringing of women has imbibed environmental cleanliness in us and that is why growing up as young women we had sweeping of our various compounds as those key house chores”, she pointed out.

Mrs Quarcoopome explained that the Jospong group as one of the biggest in the country operating in 12 sectors of the economy decided to merge all female staff under one group known as JOLAC to be change agents impacting lives in their various communities.

She said Zoomlion Ghana limited, the biggest company within the group has women at key positions making decisions to revolutionized Africa’s waste management sector. “We are privileged to have Mrs Florence Larbi, the Managing Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited and Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, The Executive Chairman of the Jospong group who are credited for revolutionizing the waste management sector in Africa as our patrons guiding our steps towards ensuring that the country becomes the cleanest in the sub region”.

Some market women who also joined the exercise expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the Jospong Ladies club for undertaking the clean-up exercise which has given the market a facelift.

READ ALSO: NPP militia training centre: Nana Addo must resign - Minority

They urged their colleagues market women to desist from insanitary practices as those actions may lead to massive disease out breaks.