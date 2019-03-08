Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew powered Ghana to a 2-0 win against their Malian counterparts in the group stage of the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Gabon/Equatorial Guinea.

READ MORE: Ex-Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong quits football at age 27

Gyan, 33 registered the first of the two goals in the 64th minute from a spectacular freekick, before Andre Ayew put the icing on the cake in the 71st minute.

Asamoah Gyan who is the all-time top scorer of Ghana has fallen down the pecking order at his club Kayserispor coupled with injuries.

And he stands the danger of missing out on Kwesi Appiah’s final 23-man squad for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt.

The former Sunderland striker is Africa’s all-time top scorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

He has represented Ghana at three different FIFA World Cups- 2006, 2010 and 2014.