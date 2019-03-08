Frimpong who joined Arsenal at the age of nine and played six times for the first team has been battling with knee injury for the past five years.

And the free agent, who last played for Turkish outfit Ermis Aradippou in 2017, has decided it is time to hang up his boots.

“It is with great sadness I have decided to retire from professional football,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

“I have had problems with my knee for the last five years or so and have got back to playing at a professional level.

“But since November 2017 I haven't been in action as I had a tear in my knee ligament.

He had just one cap for the Black Stars of Ghana, but he didn’t represent the four times champions of Africa in any competition.