He said the Minister who is COVID-19 positive is currently at home recuperating.

Speaking at a press briefing Monday evening, the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah disclosed that he had spoken to Kwaku Agyeman-Manu and he told him he was currently responding to treatment at home.

“He [Agyeman-Manu] is not physically sick but he is taking the medication he has been given and he is responding to treatment,” he said.

Mr. Agyeman-Manu was receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre after contracting COVID-19.

Earlier in a post on Facebook on Monday morning, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for his well-wishes after the president said Agyeman-Manu was infected with Covid-19 "in the line of duty" and was hospitalised last week.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the President and all Ghanaians for your well wishes and prayers. By the grace of God, I’m responding to treatment,” he wrote in the Facebook post.