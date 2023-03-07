The Minister will brief the legislature on measures government has taken to reverse the situation.
Health Minister to brief Parliament today over shortage of childhood vaccines
The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu is set to appear before Parliament today over the nationwide shortage of childhood vaccines.
The Health Minister who was scheduled to appear in the House on February 28, 2023, failed to show up, thus courting the wrath of the Minority.
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has acknowledged the vaccine shortages and attributed the situation to the free fall of the cedi against major trading currencies, especially the dollar.
According to the Paediatric Society of Ghana, the reports are just the tip of the iceberg since more facilities are recording an outbreak of measles.
Already, some 100 cases of measles have been recorded in the northern part of Ghana.
Last week, officials of the Health Ministry and the Ghana Health Service blamed various factors including the recent rapid cedi depreciation for their failure to procure the products.
Several parts of the country have been hit with a shortage of vaccines in the last few months despite claims by the National Health Insurance Authority that over GH¢70 million has been released for the procurement of the vaccines.
